Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline increased by over 15%

    Energy
    • 20 February, 2026
    • 17:27
    Transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline increased by over 15%

    In January 2026, Azerbaijan transported 3.98 billion cubic meters of natural gas through its main gas pipelines, marking an 11.7 percent increase compared to January 2025, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

    Some 47.9 percent of total gas transportation during the reporting period was carried out via the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline.

    A total of 1.91 billion cubic meters of gas was pumped through the pipeline, up 15.3 percent year-on-year, reflecting increased export flows through the regional energy corridor.

    The South Caucasus Pipeline transports gas produced from the Shah Deniz gas field, located in Azerbaijan's sector of the Caspian Sea, supplying domestic consumers as well as markets in Georgia and Türkiye.

    Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline Azerbaijan gas transportation
    Bakı-Tbilisi-Ərzurum boru kəməri ilə nəqletmə 15 %-dən çox artıb
    Транспортировка по трубопроводу Баку-Тбилиси-Эрзурум увеличилась на 15,3%

    Latest News

    18:26
    Photo

    Azerbaijan sends new batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

    Other
    18:22

    Central Botanical Garden and Dendrological Garden to merge into single entity

    Domestic policy
    18:13

    Azerbaijan to establish Center for Agricultural Research and Development

    AIC
    18:10

    UAE extradites Azerbaijani accused of smuggling jewelry worth $1.7M

    Incident
    18:03

    Volume of oil transported via BTC surpassed 2M tons in Jan.2026

    Energy
    17:54

    Number of registered unemployed in Azerbaijan revealed

    Domestic policy
    17:49

    Two departments of Azerbaijan's State Water Resources Agency converted into JSCs

    Infrastructure
    17:49

    Azerbaijan population reaches 10.26 million

    Domestic policy
    17:47

    Azerbaijani embassy releases statement over protest incident during Ilham Aliyev's US visit

    Incident
    All News Feed