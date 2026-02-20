Transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline increased by over 15%
Energy
- 20 February, 2026
- 17:27
In January 2026, Azerbaijan transported 3.98 billion cubic meters of natural gas through its main gas pipelines, marking an 11.7 percent increase compared to January 2025, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.
Some 47.9 percent of total gas transportation during the reporting period was carried out via the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline.
A total of 1.91 billion cubic meters of gas was pumped through the pipeline, up 15.3 percent year-on-year, reflecting increased export flows through the regional energy corridor.
The South Caucasus Pipeline transports gas produced from the Shah Deniz gas field, located in Azerbaijan's sector of the Caspian Sea, supplying domestic consumers as well as markets in Georgia and Türkiye.
