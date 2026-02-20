In January 2026, Azerbaijan produced just over 4.274 billion cubic meters of natural gas, marking a 7.4% increase year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

Of the total volume, 3.382 billion cubic meters fell to commercial gas, which is an increase of 8.7% compared to the same period last year.

Last month, Azerbaijan produced just over 2.252 million tons of crude oil, including gas condensate. Of that, almost 2.248 million tons were classified as commercial crude oil.

In the specified period, both crude oil production and commercial oil volumes declined by 2.4% and 2.3% YoY, respectively.