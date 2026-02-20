Azerbaijan's commercial gas production up nearly 9%
Energy
- 20 February, 2026
- 17:23
In January 2026, Azerbaijan produced just over 4.274 billion cubic meters of natural gas, marking a 7.4% increase year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.
Of the total volume, 3.382 billion cubic meters fell to commercial gas, which is an increase of 8.7% compared to the same period last year.
Last month, Azerbaijan produced just over 2.252 million tons of crude oil, including gas condensate. Of that, almost 2.248 million tons were classified as commercial crude oil.
In the specified period, both crude oil production and commercial oil volumes declined by 2.4% and 2.3% YoY, respectively.
Latest News
18:26
Photo
Azerbaijan sends new batch of humanitarian aid to UkraineOther
18:22
Central Botanical Garden and Dendrological Garden to merge into single entityDomestic policy
18:13
Azerbaijan to establish Center for Agricultural Research and DevelopmentAIC
18:10
UAE extradites Azerbaijani accused of smuggling jewelry worth $1.7MIncident
18:03
Volume of oil transported via BTC surpassed 2M tons in Jan.2026Energy
17:54
Number of registered unemployed in Azerbaijan revealedDomestic policy
17:49
Two departments of Azerbaijan's State Water Resources Agency converted into JSCsInfrastructure
17:49
Azerbaijan population reaches 10.26 millionDomestic policy
17:47