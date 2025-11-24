White House: US, Ukraine draft updated, refined peace framework

On November 23, representatives of the United States and Ukraine met in Geneva for discussions on the US peace proposal, reads a statement by the White House, Report informs.

"The talks were constructive, focused, and respectful, underscoring the shared commitment to achieving a just and lasting peace.

Both sides agreed the consultations were highly productive. The discussions showed meaningful progress toward aligning positions and identifying clear next steps. They reaffirmed that any future agreement must fully uphold Ukraine"s sovereignty and deliver a sustainable and just peace. As a result of the discussions, the parties drafted an updated and refined peace framework.

The Ukrainian delegation reaffirmed its gratitude for the steadfast commitment of the United States and, personally, President Donald J. Trump for their tireless efforts aimed at ending the war and the loss of life.

Ukraine and the United States agreed to continue intensive work on joint proposals in the coming days. They will also remain in close contact with their European partners as the process advances.

Final decisions under this framework will be made by the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States.

Both sides reiterated their readiness to continue working together to secure a peace that ensures Ukraine"s security, stability, and reconstruction," the White House noted.