Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup

    White House says Nobel Committee places 'politics over peace'

    Other countries
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 16:18
    White House says Nobel Committee places 'politics over peace'

    The White House on Friday criticized the Nobel Prize committee's decision to award the peace prize to a Venezuelan opposition leader instead of US President Donald Trump, Report informs via Reuters.

    "President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will," White House spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a post on X.

    "The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace."

    The Norwegian Nobel Committee granted the annual award to Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado, citing "courageous defenders of freedom who rise and resist" authoritarian leadership.

    Trump has campaigned aggressively for the prize, and just this week announced a ceasefire and hostage deal to end the war in Gaza.

    The Republican president has not yet commented on the Nobel decision, but he did post three videos on his Truth Social account on Friday morning of supporters celebrating the Gaza deal.

    President Donald Trump White House Nobel Peace Prize
    Ağ Evin nümayəndəsi: Nobel Komitəsi üçün siyasət sülhdən daha vacibdir
    Представитель Белого дома: Для Нобелевского комитета политика важнее мира

    Latest News

    16:27

    Official: Special requirements necessary for biometric data collection and processing

    ICT
    16:18

    White House says Nobel Committee places 'politics over peace'

    Other countries
    16:16

    Davud Rustamov: Scale of crimes involving AI rapidly increasing

    Domestic policy
    16:08

    BYD opens massive Brazil plant, its biggest investment outside Asia

    Industry
    16:06

    Expert: Ransomware remains among main risks to critical infrastructure

    ICT
    16:02

    Sweden to push for frozen Russian assets to benefit Ukraine, finance minister says

    Other countries
    16:00

    Second high-level dialogue: EU and Azerbaijan deepen transport cooperation

    Foreign policy
    15:52

    Famous literary café in Rome, which had been operating since 1760, closed

    Interesting
    15:52

    Ilham Aliyev attends official reception in honor of CIS Heads of State in Dushanbe

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed