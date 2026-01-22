When America booms, the entire world booms, says Donald Trump

The US economy is thriving with virtually no inflation, which has amounted to 1.2 percent over the past three months, US President Donald Trump said during the signing ceremony of the Board of Peace in Davos, Report's correspondent informs from Davos.

"We inherited the worst inflation in the history of our country, and we have economic growth at 5.4 percent now, and this figure can double or triple if we do the right things," he emphasized.

According to Trump, the US has attracted over $18 trillion in new investments, a record far exceeding previous figures. "There's no country ever in history that's gotten anywhere near that number," the president noted.

He also highlighted that the US trade deficit has decreased by 77 percent over the year, and the country has signed historic trade agreements with partners around the world.

"When America booms, the entire world booms," Trump added.