Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    When America booms, the entire world booms, says Donald Trump

    Other countries
    • 22 January, 2026
    • 14:47
    When America booms, the entire world booms, says Donald Trump

    The US economy is thriving with virtually no inflation, which has amounted to 1.2 percent over the past three months, US President Donald Trump said during the signing ceremony of the Board of Peace in Davos, Report's correspondent informs from Davos.

    "We inherited the worst inflation in the history of our country, and we have economic growth at 5.4 percent now, and this figure can double or triple if we do the right things," he emphasized.

    According to Trump, the US has attracted over $18 trillion in new investments, a record far exceeding previous figures. "There's no country ever in history that's gotten anywhere near that number," the president noted.

    He also highlighted that the US trade deficit has decreased by 77 percent over the year, and the country has signed historic trade agreements with partners around the world.

    "When America booms, the entire world booms," Trump added.

    Donald Trump US economy Davos Board of Peace
    Donald Tramp: ABŞ iqtisadiyyatı inflyasiyasız inkişaf edir
    Дональд Трамп: Когда Америка процветает, весь мир процветает

    Latest News

    15:34

    SOCAR CEO calls for comprehensive approach to energy transition financing

    Energy
    15:30
    Photo
    Video

    Trump's Board of Peace comes to life in Davos - UPDATED

    Other countries
    15:26

    SOCAR head, WEF official mull Azerbaijan's decarbonization efforts

    Energy
    15:18

    Shekerinska: Azerbaijan is a highly valued partner of NATO

    Foreign policy
    15:12

    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis to hold event on International Clean Energy Day

    Energy
    15:04

    US opens Venezuela to major oil companies, says Trump

    Other countries
    14:56

    Trump: Iran wants and will engage in talks with US

    Region
    14:47

    When America booms, the entire world booms, says Donald Trump

    Other countries
    14:44

    Ilham Aliyev signs document on Azerbaijan's accession to Board of Peace as founding state

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed