Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Weather-related disasters in India and Nepal claim 19 lives

    Other countries
    • 27 September, 2026
    • 12:54
    Weather-related disasters in India and Nepal claim 19 lives

    Heavy rains and storms have triggered floods and landslides in parts of India and neighboring Nepal, killing 19 people and leaving 10 others missing.

    According to Reuters, cited by Report, 15 people have died and five others have been injured in India's Uttar Pradesh state over the past 48 hours. Heavy rains and thunderstorms have affected 63 districts, damaging 117 homes.

    In Nepal, four people - three children and a woman - were killed when a landslide struck a house in Nishi Khola village in Baglung district. Meanwhile, 10 Nepali workers who were setting up tents for mountaineers have gone missing after an avalanche hit a camp on 7,126-meter Mount Himlung in the northern Manang district. According to authorities, floods and landslides have disrupted telecommunications in some parts of Nepal and affected a 40-megawatt hydropower plant.

    Nepalese authorities have warned of possible flash floods in 49 of the country"s 77 districts as water levels in major rivers and tributaries continue to rise.

    India Nepal flooding
    Hindistan ilə Nepalda daşqın və torpaq sürüşmələri nəticəsində ölənlərin sayı 70-ə çatıb - YENİLƏNİB
    Число погибших при наводнениях и оползнях в Индии и Непале возросло до 70 - ОБНОВЛЕНО
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