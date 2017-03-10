Washington to host meeting of anti-IS coalition

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Washington will host a meeting of officials of 68 states of anti-IS coalition.

Report informs citing Bloomberg, two officials of the US Presidential Administration said.

According to information, the meeting will be held on March 22-23.

Foreign ministers and senior officials from 68 nations and international organizations are invited for the meeting, organized by Trump's administration. The meeting will be led by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.