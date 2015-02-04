Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on deprivation of Viktor Yanukovych's title

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a law depriving the title of President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych. According to the Report, with reference to the foreign media, the decision supported the 281 MP.

The authors of the law are MPs Yulia Tymoshenko, Oleg Lyashko, Andrei Teteruk and Sergei Skuratovsky.

According to the Constitution, the title of President of Ukraine is protected by law and saved on him for life, unless the President of Ukraine has not been removed from the post by procedure of impeachment.

The law provides for deprivation of the status of the president, if the head of state has stopped his/her powers under circumstances which are not mentioned in the Constitution.