Venezuela to grant more oil drilling blocks to Chevron, Repsol
Other countries
- 13 February, 2026
- 08:43
Venezuela plans to grant more oil-production land to Chevron and Spain's Repsol SA, Bloomberg News noted on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter, Report informs via Reuters.
Officials in Caracas are poised to award the exploration and production blocks as soon as this week, the report added.
Chevron and Repsol did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.
Last month, US President Donald Trump said major US companies would invest billions of dollars in Venezuela to quickly rebuild its dilapidated oil sector following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.
