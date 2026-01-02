Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Venezuela ready to discuss fight against drug trade, investments with US — Maduro

    Other countries
    • 02 January, 2026
    • 11:05
    Venezuela ready to discuss fight against drug trade, investments with US — Maduro

    The Venezuelan government is ready to discuss an agreement on the crackdown on drug trade and investments into the oil sector with the United States, President Nicolas Maduro said, Report informs via TASS.

    "I think there is a need to start talking seriously, relying on facts. The US government is aware - because we told many its representatives about that - if they want to seriously discuss an agreement on fighting against drug trafficking, we are ready. If they need Venezuelan oil, Venezuela is ready to American investments, such as Chevron, when they will want," Maduro said in an interview with journalist Ignacio Ramonet.

    US allegations against Caracas regarding insufficient struggle against production of drugs are groundless, Maduro said.

    "Since they cannot accuse Venezuela of having weapons of mass destruction, nuclear bombs or chemical weapons, they invented this allegation, although even the US itself understands that it is false," he added.

    Nicolas Maduro Venezuela United States
    Venesuela narkotik qaçaqmalçılığına qarşı mübarizəni ABŞ ilə müzakirə etməyə hazırdır
    Венесуэла готова обсуждать с США борьбу с наркоторговлей

    Latest News

    12:15

    More than twenty survivors in Crans-Montana fire had severe burns

    Other countries
    11:52

    Ukraine, Moldova enter EU's single mobile roaming zone

    Other countries
    11:35

    Hikmat Hajiyev: 'We have full support of Trump administration'

    Foreign policy
    11:31

    Photos, videos point to firework sparkers as cause of fire in Crans-Montana

    Other countries
    11:05

    Venezuela ready to discuss fight against drug trade, investments with US — Maduro

    Other countries
    10:50

    Africa to become world leader in economic growth in 2026 — IMF

    Other countries
    10:29

    Ilham Aliyev sends letter of condolences to president of Switzerland

    Foreign policy
    10:13

    Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets Ukraine's security council secretary Umerov in Ankara

    Region
    10:04

    Yemen's Aden airport shuts as Saudi-UAE rift deepens

    Other countries
    All News Feed