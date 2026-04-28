Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    US warns firms against dealings with Iranian airlines, threatens sanctions

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    • 28 April, 2026
    • 10:50
    US warns firms against dealings with Iranian airlines, threatens sanctions

    US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that the US will place sanctions on anyone conducting business with sanctioned Iranian airlines as commercial flights resume from Tehran, Report informs.

    "Doing business with sanctioned Iranian airlines risks exposure to US sanctions. Foreign governments should take all actions necessary to ensure that companies in their jurisdictions do not provide services to those aircraft, including the provision of jet fuel, catering, landing fees or maintenance," Bessent said in a statement first shared with The Wall Street Journal on Monday. "The Treasury will impose maximum pressure on Iran and will not hesitate to act against any third parties that facilitate or conduct business with Iranian entities."

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