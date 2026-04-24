US warned of 'eye for an eye' over oil strikes

Iran's Vice President has warned the US of "an eye for an eye" over strikes targeting oil facilities , Report informs via Sky News.

In comments reported by the Mehr news agency, Esmaeil Saqab Esfahani said: "If the enemy makes another mistake, our strategy will be an eye for an eye. If any of our oil wells are hit, one of the oil [facilities] of the countries from whose soil we are attacked will be targeted."

He also said Iranians shouldn't worry about their energy supply as the "necessary arrangements" had been made. Esfahani went on: "We are not afraid of Trump's rhetoric, the necessary response will be given."

He added that Tehran's negotiation team has "grabbed the enemy's collar at the negotiating table".

Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to strike Iran's oil facilities and power plants – something that would be a drastic escalation in a war that has already hit oil prices globally.