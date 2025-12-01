US Under Secretary of State to travel UK, France, and Italy

US Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers will travel to London, Paris, Rome, and Milan from December 2 through December 8, Report informs, referring to the US Department of State.

"Under Secretary Rogers will meet with government counterparts to advance key bilateral issues, reaffirm the Trump Administration's commitment to defending freedom of speech and digital freedom, and highlight American excellence through America250 celebrations. Under Secretary Rogers will also sign an extension of the US-Italy Cultural Property Agreement, which curbs the illicit trafficking of cultural property and protects American collectors and museums," reads the statement.