US to pay wages to its servicemen on Friday despite shutdown — vice president
Other countries
- 29 October, 2025
- 08:05
The US administration will pay wages to some of its service members this Friday, despite the shutdown, Vice President JD Vance was quoted as saying by Politico, Report informs.
"We believe that we can continue to pay the troops on Friday," he said after addressing a closed-door Senate GOP lunch. "Unfortunately, we're not going to be able to pay everybody, because we've been handed a very bad hand by the Democrats."
According to the update, the Pentagon made payments to active duty troops earlier this month by tapping a Defense Department research and development account.
At the same time, the vice president has not released details about how the upcoming paychecks will be funded.
Latest News
08:05
US to pay wages to its servicemen on Friday despite shutdown — vice presidentOther countries
21:04
Photo
Azerbaijan's Speaker meets with Pakistani Chairman of SenateMilli Majlis
20:44
Photo
Azerbaijan, Romania discuss interparliamentary relationsForeign policy
20:37
Georgian, Armenian parliamentarians mull Baku-Yerevan peace processRegion
20:27
At least 20 dead in Rio de Janeiro police operationOther countries
20:10
Netherlands allocates 25M euros to support Ukraine's energy systemOther countries
19:53
US military kills 14 in attacks on vessels in the Pacific, according to HegsethOther countries
19:44
President of Azerbaijan: Zangilan will become one of the most important transport hubsInfrastructure
19:43