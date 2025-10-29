US to pay wages to its servicemen on Friday despite shutdown — vice president

The US administration will pay wages to some of its service members this Friday, despite the shutdown, Vice President JD Vance was quoted as saying by Politico, Report informs.

"We believe that we can continue to pay the troops on Friday," he said after addressing a closed-door Senate GOP lunch. "Unfortunately, we're not going to be able to pay everybody, because we've been handed a very bad hand by the Democrats."

According to the update, the Pentagon made payments to active duty troops earlier this month by tapping a Defense Department research and development account.

At the same time, the vice president has not released details about how the upcoming paychecks will be funded.