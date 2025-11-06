Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    US to establish military presence in Damascus to monitor potential Israel-Syria security pact

    Other countries
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 16:15
    US to establish military presence in Damascus to monitor potential Israel-Syria security pact

    The United States is preparing to establish a military presence at an airbase in Damascus to help enable a security pact that Washington is brokering between Syria and Israel, six sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    The US plans for the presence in the Syrian capital, which have not previously been reported, would be a sign of Syria's strategic realignment with the US following the fall last year of longtime leader Bashar al-Assad, an ally of Iran.

    The base sits at the gateway to parts of southern Syria that are expected to make up a demilitarized zone as part of a non-aggression pact between Israel and Syria. That deal is being mediated by US President Donald Trump's administration.

    Trump will meet Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House on Monday, the first such visit by a Syrian head of state.

    Reuters spoke to six sources familiar with preparations at the base, including two Western officials and a Syrian defense official, who confirm the US is planning to use the base to help monitor a potential Israel-Syria agreement.

    The Pentagon and Syrian foreign ministry do not immediately respond to requests for comment on the plan. The Syrian presidency and defense ministry do not immediately respond to questions about the plan sent via the Syrian information ministry.

    A US administration official says the US is "constantly evaluating our necessary posture in Syria to effectively combat ISIS (Islamic State) and (we) do not comment on locations or possible locations of (where) forces operate."

    The official requested that the name and location of the base be removed for operational security reasons. Reuters has agreed to not reveal the exact location.

    The new US plans appear to mirror two other new US military presences in the region monitoring cessation of hostilities agreements: one in Lebanon, which closely watches last year's ceasefire between Lebanese terror group Hezbollah and Israel, and one in Israel that monitors the truce between Palestinian terror group Hamas and Israel.

    US base Damascus Syria Israel
    ABŞ Dəməşqdəki aviabazada hərbi kontingent yerləşdirməyə hazırlaşır
    США готовятся разместить военное присутствие на авиабазе в Дамаске

    Latest News

    16:31

    Official: Karabakh University graduates to take master's exams in Khankandi

    Education and science
    16:25

    Uzbekistan negotiating to involve BP in Ustyurt PSA being implemented with SOCAR

    Energy
    16:19

    Urgench University of Technology to admit Azerbaijani students as early as 2026

    Education and science
    16:15

    US to establish military presence in Damascus to monitor potential Israel-Syria security pact

    Other countries
    15:52

    ADB assisting Azerbaijan in regional sustainable tourism

    Tourism
    15:36

    Qarabag midfielder to miss 8–10 weeks due to injury

    Football
    15:21

    Prosecutor: Arayik Harutyunyan's involvement in crimes confirmed by evidence

    Incident
    15:15

    Minister: Health spending in Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget hits historic high

    Domestic policy
    15:12

    BP: SCPC's capital expenditures rise by over 61%

    Energy
    All News Feed