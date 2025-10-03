Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    US to earn more than $1 trillion per year in revenue from imposed duties — Trump

    Other countries
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 08:00
    US to earn more than $1 trillion per year in revenue from imposed duties — Trump

    US President Donald Trump said that the import duties he imposed would bring the United States revenue of more than $1 trillion per year, Report informs.

    In an interview with One America News television channel, Trump stated that revenues from new tariffs were just starting to flow in but eventually they could reach $1 trillion a year.

    Speaking at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly last month, Trump said the United States was ready to conduct trade with all countries provided that the principles of fairness and reciprocity are respected.

    According to the US president, the tariffs that the US administration has imposed on most countries of the world are a protective mechanism.

    President Donald Trump United States revenues
    Tramp: ABŞ tarif gəlirlərindən ildə 1 trilyon dollardan çox qazanacaq
    Трамп: США будут получать более $1 трлн в год доходов от пошлин

    Latest News

    08:29

    Maia Sandu: 'I congratulated president of Azerbaijan on landmark steps towards peace with Armenia'

    Foreign policy
    08:20

    Energy minister: Türkiye wants to increase gas imports from Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan

    Foreign policy
    08:11

    Bayraktar: Europe taking contradictory steps regarding gas supplies from Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    08:00

    US to earn more than $1 trillion per year in revenue from imposed duties — Trump

    Other countries
    01:25
    Photo

    Documents on missile attacks on Azerbaijani districts and Mingachevir city during the Patriotic War announced in trial of Armenian citizens

    Domestic policy
    00:00

    Five years pass since liberation of Sugovushan from Armenian occupation

    Domestic policy
    20:46

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ilham Aliyev discuss energy, diplomatic efforts toward just peace in Ukraine

    Foreign policy
    20:32

    President of European Parliament welcomes recent Azerbaijan-Armenia agreement

    Foreign policy
    20:23

    Von der Leyen and Pashinyan discuss upcoming European Political Community summit in Yerevan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed