US to earn more than $1 trillion per year in revenue from imposed duties — Trump
Other countries
- 03 October, 2025
- 08:00
US President Donald Trump said that the import duties he imposed would bring the United States revenue of more than $1 trillion per year, Report informs.
In an interview with One America News television channel, Trump stated that revenues from new tariffs were just starting to flow in but eventually they could reach $1 trillion a year.
Speaking at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly last month, Trump said the United States was ready to conduct trade with all countries provided that the principles of fairness and reciprocity are respected.
According to the US president, the tariffs that the US administration has imposed on most countries of the world are a protective mechanism.
