    AzerEnerji, ACWA Power discuss grid connection of Khizi-Absheron wind farm

    Energy
    • 07 January, 2026
    • 18:30
    AzerEnerji, ACWA Power discuss grid connection of Khizi-Absheron wind farm

    Azerenerji OJSC and Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power have exchanged views on connecting the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant to Azerbaijan's energy grid, Report, Report informs.

    According to AzerEnerji, the discussions took place during a meeting between Azerenerji Chairman Baba Rzayev and ACWA Power Chairman Mohammad Abunayyan.

    The meeting focused on the current state of cooperation between the two companies and prospects for its future development. The parties also discussed the expansion of renewable energy sources and the safe integration of new generating capacities into the energy system.

    Issues related to energy management and the introduction of new technologies, including battery energy storage systems, were also extensively reviewed during the talks.

    Azerenerji ACWA Power Khizi Absheron Wind Power Plant Azerbaijan's energy grid Baba Rzayev Mohammad Abunayyan
    "AzərEnerji" "ACWA Power" ilə "Xızı-Abşeron" KES-in enerjisistemə qoşulmasını müzakirə edib
    "Азерэнержи" обсудил с ACWA Power подключение ВЭС "Хызы-Абшерон" к энергосистеме

