US refuses to 'blacklist' some countries

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ US Department of Homeland Security announced the decision by the country's leadership to abandon the practice of a total ban on the entry of refugees from 11 countries, Report informs referring to Interfax.

Notably, in October 2017, the US as a whole has resumed the program of reception of refugees, making an exception for 11 countries, refugees of which represent "high-risk to the national security of the country".

According to the organization for protection of refugees' rights, the question is about Egypt, Iran, Libya, South Sudan, Yemen, Sudan, Iraq, Mali, North Korea, Somalia and Syria.

It is reported that restriction on the migrants entry into the US became one of the main pre-election promises of US President Donald Trump. After assuming office, he issued several migration decrees, which, in particular, banned the entry of citizens of six countries with a predominantly Muslim population into the country.