US officials seek to dissuade Trump from resuming nuclear testing
Other countries
- 15 November, 2025
- 09:05
High-ranking US administration officials plan to meet with President Donald Trump to dissuade him from resuming nuclear testing, CNN noted, citing sources, Report informs.
According to the sources, "Energy Secretary Chris Wright, National Nuclear Security Administration leader Brandon Williams and officials from the US National Laboratories are planning to inform the White House that they do not think blowing up weapons for nuclear warhead testing, as Trump suggested last month, is tenable."
The officials "will seek to steer the White House into a workable plan that doesn't involve blowing anything up," the broadcaster noted.
