Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    US officially approves S. Korea's nuclear sub drive

    Other countries
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 09:10
    US officially approves S. Korea's nuclear sub drive

    The United States has officially approved South Korea's push to build nuclear-powered submarines and voiced its support for the ally's drive to secure uranium enrichment and nuclear spent fuel reprocessing capabilities, according to a joint fact sheet released Thursday, Report informs via Yonhap.

    The White House released the document outlining the results of the two summits that President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump held at the White House in Washington in August and in Korea's southeastern city of Gyeongju last month ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

    The fact sheet, the first high-level bilateral official document since the launch of the Lee administration in June, encompassed a series of agreements on trade and security, including Seoul's pledge to invest $350 billion in the US in return for Washington's lowering of "reciprocal" tariffs on Korean goods to 15 percent from 25 percent.

    "Consistent with the bilateral 123 agreement and subject to US legal requirements, the United States supports the process that will lead to the ROK's civil uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing for peaceful uses," the document reads. ROK is short for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

    "The United States has given approval for the ROK to build nuclear-powered attack submarines."

    The 123 agreement refers to a bilateral civil nuclear energy pact that bans South Korea's uranium enrichment and reprocessing of spent nuclear fuel as it allows only for "peaceful" use of nuclear energy.

    Seoul has sought a revision to the pact to secure enrichment and recycling rights as part of efforts to address concerns about energy security and growing stockpiles of nuclear waste. It also sees the need for a revision to make way for its envisioned acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines that require nuclear fuel supplies for military use.

    South Korea United States submarines
    Южная Корея настаивает на строительстве атомной субмарины у себя в стране

    Latest News

    09:36

    Oil prices rise 1.5%

    Energy
    09:25

    Trump to attend Davos forum in 2026

    Other countries
    09:21

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (14.11.2025)

    Finance
    09:10

    US officially approves S. Korea's nuclear sub drive

    Other countries
    08:56

    US readies large-scale exemptions from duties to curb rising food prices

    Other countries
    08:45

    IMF sees signs of US economic strain but lack of data due to shutdown clouds picture

    Other countries
    08:35

    Pentagon presents Trump with options for potential operations in Venezuela

    Other countries
    08:25

    US aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford to approach Venezuela in coming days

    Other countries
    08:15
    Photo

    Another group of former IDPs arrives in Agali village in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed