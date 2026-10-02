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    US issues sanctions against Hamas financing network

    Other countries
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 19:37
    US issues sanctions against Hamas financing network

    The United States issued additional sanctions on Friday ​targeting Hamas' financial network, according to Reuters, cited by Report.

    The sanctions also target a member of the Palestinian militant group's military wing, two ​France-based fundraisers and two ​entities, the Treasury Department said.

    "These ⁠designations expose a sophisticated, multi‑year ​financing architecture that moved more ​than $2 million to Hamas through deceptive charitable fronts and cryptocurrency channels, demonstrating ​the organization"s persistent ability to ​adapt its fundraising mechanisms to evade detection," ‌Treasury ⁠said in a statement.

    The Hamas member, Saleem Abdallah Saleem al-Zaq, is a battalion deputy ​in the ​Hamas ⁠military wing based in Gaza, Treasury said. He ​oversees a financial network ​that ⁠has used various money services businesses and cryptocurrency wallets to ⁠transfer ​significant funds to ​the Hamas Al-Qassam Brigades, it added.

    US sanctions Hamas (Islamic Resistance Movement)
    ABŞ HƏMAS-ın maliyyə şəbəkəsinə qarşı sanksiyalar tətbiq edib
    США ввели санкции против финансовой сети ХАМАС
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