    US has no plans of directly engaging in operations against Hamas — Trump

    Other countries
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 09:09
    US has no plans of directly engaging in operations against Hamas — Trump

    The United States has no plans of directly participating in military operations against radical Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, as this is what regional stakeholders will do, US President Donald Trump said, Report informs.

    "Somebody will go in. It's not going to be us. We won't have to. There are people very close, very nearby, that will go in. They'll do the trick very easily, but under our auspices," the US leaders told journalists.

    Tramp: ABŞ HƏMAS-a qarşı əməliyyatlarda birbaşa iştirak etməyəcək
    Трамп: США не будут напрямую участвовать в операциях против ХАМАС

