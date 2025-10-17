US has no plans of directly engaging in operations against Hamas — Trump
Other countries
- 17 October, 2025
- 09:09
The United States has no plans of directly participating in military operations against radical Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, as this is what regional stakeholders will do, US President Donald Trump said, Report informs.
"Somebody will go in. It's not going to be us. We won't have to. There are people very close, very nearby, that will go in. They'll do the trick very easily, but under our auspices," the US leaders told journalists.
