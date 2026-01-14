Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Other countries
    • 14 January, 2026
    • 20:46
    US freezes all visa processing for 75 countries

    The US State Department is pausing all visa processing for 75 countries in an effort to crack down on applicants deemed likely to become a public charge, Report informs via Fox News.

    A State Department memo, seen first by Fox News Digital, directs consular officers to refuse visas under existing law while the department reassesses screening and vetting procedures.

    The countries include Somalia, Russia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Nigeria, Thailand, Yemen and more.

    The pause will begin on January 21 and will continue indefinitely until the department conducts a reassessment of visa processing.

