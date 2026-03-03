Ankara counting on renewable supplies to EU via Azerbaijan, Türkiye

Ankara considers transporting renewables to Europe via Azerbaijan and Türkiye feasible, Zafer Demircan, Assistant Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye, told Report at the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council.

According to him, regional and international projects open up important trade and cooperation opportunities both for the region and globally.

"It is especially important to prioritize such energy cooperation formats. Such regional initiatives are a good example of ensuring countries' energy security. Today, many countries are discussing how to develop cooperation among themselves. We are also exploring projects that can be implemented and developed jointly," Demircan noted.

He emphasized that Türkiye strives to play an active and effective role in regional energy projects.

"This isn't just about the gas sector. Türkiye's future contribution will also be significant in regional electricity projects. We have relevant experience. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have already implemented a number of major strategic projects and will continue to do so. There's a substantial knowledge base and experience for new initiatives. We are confident that all international and regional projects involving Azerbaijan and Türkiye will be successful," the Turkish representative stated.