SOCAR, TotalEnergies discuss full development of Absheron field

    Energy
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 14:43
    SOCAR and TotalEnergies have discussed the full-scale development of the Absheron gas-condensate field, Report informs, citing SOCAR.

    The talks took place during a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and TotalEnergies Senior Vice President Martina Oppizzi on the sidelines of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and Green Energy Advisory Council meetings.

    The sides highlighted the importance of energy projects initiated by Azerbaijan, including the Southern Gas Corridor, in ensuring Europe's energy security. They reviewed the implementation status of joint projects, operational results at the Absheron field, and ongoing work related to its full-scale development.

    Energy security, digitalization, sustainable development priorities, and other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

    SOCAR və "TotalEnergies" "Abşeron" yatağının tammiqyaslı işlənməsini müzakirə edib
    SOCAR и TotalEnergies обсудили полную разработку месторождения "Абшерон"

