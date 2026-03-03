Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Red Crescent says Iranian death toll up to 787

    • 03 March, 2026
    Red Crescent says Iranian death toll up to 787

    Some 787 people have been killed in Iran since the US and Israel launched strikes at the country on Saturday, Iran's Red Crescent Society says, Report informs via Tasnim.

    "A total of 787 people lost their lives in the air strikes that hit 504 facilities in 153 settlements across the country. Search and rescue operations are currently underway in the damaged buildings," the statement said.

    The statement did not provide any information on the number of injured.

    ABŞ və İsrailin hərbi əməliyyatı nəticəsində İranda 787 nəfər ölüb
    Красный полумесяц сообщил о 787 погибших в Иране после ударов США и Израиля

