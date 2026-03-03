Official: Hungary supports increasing capacity of Southern Gas Corridor

Hungary considers the expansion of the transmission capacity of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project a key initiative in terms of diversifying Europe's natural gas supply routes, said Peter Sztaray, State Secretary for Security Policy and Energy Security at Hungary's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Report informs.

Speaking during the 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 4th Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting held in Baku, Sztaray noted that the Hungarian government's main goal is to ensure a stable, rational, and climate‑neutral energy supply, which requires diversification of import sources and routes.

"Our participation in the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council shows that we regard Azerbaijan as a strategic partner in energy cooperation, and we actively support increasing the transmission capacity of the Southern Gas Corridor," he said.

The official also emphasized that the Green Energy Corridor project is not only regional but also a unique global initiative. He said it has the potential to become a leading example of interregional cooperation and is therefore of fundamental importance for Europe.