Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Official: Hungary supports increasing capacity of Southern Gas Corridor

    Energy
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 14:46
    Official: Hungary supports increasing capacity of Southern Gas Corridor

    Hungary considers the expansion of the transmission capacity of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project a key initiative in terms of diversifying Europe's natural gas supply routes, said Peter Sztaray, State Secretary for Security Policy and Energy Security at Hungary's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Report informs.

    Speaking during the 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 4th Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting held in Baku, Sztaray noted that the Hungarian government's main goal is to ensure a stable, rational, and climate‑neutral energy supply, which requires diversification of import sources and routes.

    "Our participation in the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council shows that we regard Azerbaijan as a strategic partner in energy cooperation, and we actively support increasing the transmission capacity of the Southern Gas Corridor," he said.

    The official also emphasized that the Green Energy Corridor project is not only regional but also a unique global initiative. He said it has the potential to become a leading example of interregional cooperation and is therefore of fundamental importance for Europe.

    Hungary Southern Gas Corridor Peter Sztaray
    Macarıstan rəsmisi: "SGC-nin ötürmə qabiliyyətinin artırılmasını dəstəkləyirik"
    Венгрия поддерживает расширение Южного газового коридора

    Latest News

    16:06

    Lidia Salahova: AGSC sold approximately 7BCM of gas on European spot market over past five years

    Energy
    15:59

    BP official: Free natural gas reserves in ACG could be up to 4 trillion cubic feet

    Energy
    15:50

    Maya Hristova: ICGB strengthening energy security in southeastern Europe

    Energy
    15:48

    Azercosmos exports $1.5M in satellite services in January

    ICT
    15:42

    Serbia gains access to Azerbaijani gas via SGC

    Energy
    15:38

    BP aims to raise upstream investment to $10B by 2027

    Energy
    15:28
    Photo

    SOCAR expands co-op with Moldovan energy companies

    Energy
    15:21

    Official: Albania is in favorable position to access gas supplies via TAP

    Energy
    15:15

    Azerbaijan exports $33M worth of gold in January

    Industry
    All News Feed