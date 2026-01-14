Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    US files for warrants to seize dozens more Venezuela-linked oil tankers

    • 14 January, 2026
    US files for warrants to seize dozens more Venezuela-linked oil tankers

    The US government has filed for court warrants to seize dozens more tankers linked to the Venezuelan oil trade, four sources familiar with the matter said, as Washington consolidates control of oil shipments in and out of the South American country, Report informs via Reuters.

    The US military and Coast Guard have seized five vessels in recent weeks in international waters that were either carrying Venezuelan oil or have done so in the past.

    The seizures were part of Washington's campaign to force Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro out of power that culminated in US forces capturing him on January 3.

    Since then, the administration of President Donald Trump has said it plans to control Venezuela's oil resources indefinitely as it seeks to rebuild the country's dilapidated oil industry.

    Trump imposed a blockade to prevent sanctioned tankers from shipping Venezuelan oil in December that brought exports close to a standstill.

    Shipments have resumed this week under US supervision.

