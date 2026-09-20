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    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    US embassies issue fresh security warnings amid regional tensions

    Other countries
    • 20 September, 2026
    • 11:37
    US embassies issue fresh security warnings amid regional tensions

    US embassies in several Middle Eastern countries have again urged American citizens to remain on high alert amid heightened tensions in the region.

    According to Report, the warnings were issued by US diplomatic missions in Jordan, Israel, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE and Lebanon.

    The advisories noted that the security situation in the Middle East remained complex because of regional tensions and that there was a risk of unexpected escalation.

    The diplomatic missions also said the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen were conducting military operations against Saudi Arabia and striking civilian airports. In their assessment, the conflict could rapidly develop into a broader confrontation.

    Americans in the Middle East were urged to remain highly vigilant and be prepared for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and disruptions to transport links.

    US Embassy Middle East Escalation in Middle East
    ABŞ səfirlikləri vətəndaşlara Yaxın Şərqdə eskalasiya barədə xəbərdarlıq edib
    Посольства США предупредили граждан об эскалации на Ближнем Востоке

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