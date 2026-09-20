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    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Qatar's Foreign Ministry strongly condemns Houthi attacks on Riyadh

    Other countries
    • 20 September, 2026
    • 17:30
    Qatar's Foreign Ministry strongly condemns Houthi attacks on Riyadh

    Qatar has strongly condemned the Houthi ballistic missile strike on the Saudi capital, Riyadh, Report informs.

    "The State of Qatar condemns in the strongest possible terms the Houthi group's targeting of Riyadh, the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a ballistic missile, as well as its attempted targeting of civilians and civilian assets in the cities of Bish, Taif, Farasan and Yanbu.

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses that such attacks amount to a reprehensible hostile act and an unacceptable underestimation of civilian lives, as well as a flagrant violation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and an unequivocal breach of the rules-based international order.

    The Ministry underlines the State of Qatar's vehement rejection of assaults on civilians and civilian assets, underscoring the importance of halting these irresponsible actions immediately.

    The Ministry also reiterates the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all legitimate measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity and interests.

    It affirms that the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is an integral part of Qatar's security and the collective security of the Gulf Cooperation Council states," the Qatari Foreign Ministry wrote on X.

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