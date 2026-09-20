Ukrainian Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on State Sovereignty Day

Ukrainian Embassy in Baku has congratulated Azerbaijan on State Sovereignty Day, Report informs.

"We wholeheartedly congratulate Azerbaijan on this important state holiday! May Azerbaijan continue to strengthen its statehood, develop, and prosper, and may its people live in peace, unity, and well-being.

Ukraine and Azerbaijan have always supported and continue to support each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Our countries consistently develop friendly ties and a mutually beneficial strategic partnership. We are sincerely grateful to the leadership and people of Azerbaijan for their solidarity and support for Ukraine.

Peace, well-being, and prosperity, Republic of Azerbaijan! Happy State Sovereignty Day!" the embassy wrote on its Facebook page.