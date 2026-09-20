Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Pakistan

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to Pakistan over the loss of life resulting from a terror attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Report informs.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack targeting the mosque and police compound in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

We extend our deepest condolences to the Government and brotherly people of Pakistan, as well as to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

Azerbaijan stands in solidarity with Pakistan in the fight against terrorism in all its forms," the ministry wrote on X.

At least 31 people were killed in the terror attack.