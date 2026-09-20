Khojavand hosts large-scale events for City Day

A large-scale public and cultural event has been organized in Khojavand on the occasion of September 20 - Khojavand City Day.

According to Report's correspondent in Khojavand, the event was jointly organized by the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts and the Ministry of Culture.

The event is aimed at celebrating the liberation of Khojavand from occupation, Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and full sovereignty, and preserving the history of the country's victory.

It also seeks to bring Khojavand residents together, provide entertaining and meaningful leisure activities for children and adults, contribute to the city's cultural life, and create a festive atmosphere for residents who have returned to their native land as part of the Great Return.

A number of cultural and public activities are planned throughout the day.

Fireworks are expected at the end of the day to mark Khojavand City Day.