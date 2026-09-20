French diesel prices hit fresh record amid global supply disruption

Average French diesel prices hit a new record on Sunday, according to an Agence France-Presse (AFP) analysis, as the Middle East war disrupts global oil supplies, Report informs via Daily Sabah.

Prices at the pump have been soaring across the world after the US and Israel launched their war against Iran in February, with the renewed conflict in Yemen and attacks on Saudi Arabia's energy infrastructure intensifying the spike in recent days.

At 10.30 a.m. (8.30 a.m. GMT), the price per liter stood at 2.41 euros ($2.76), according to an average calculated by AFP based on prices displayed on Sunday at more than 8,700 petrol stations on the economy ministry's website, exceeding the previous record set the day before.

At over 2.17 euros per liter on Sunday morning, based on an average recorded at more than 6,700 petrol stations, SP95-E10 – the best-selling fuel in France – has been trading above its 2022 peak for more than 10 days.

SP98 also exceeded an average of 2.28 euros on Sunday, according to an average recorded at more than 6,800 petrol stations.

The increases have fuelled social tensions in many countries, with the French government fearing a repeat of the so-called yellow vest protests that began in 2018 against fuel price hikes.

While crude prices, which soared around a fifth in September, have fallen over the past three days, the international benchmark Brent remains over $100 a barrel.