Ilham Aliyev: Energy sector steps shielded Azerbaijan from major problems

The steps taken by Azerbaijan in the energy sector shielded the country from major problems, President Ilham Aliyev said.

According to Report, he made the remarks at a meeting chaired by him and dedicated to the State Program for the Development of the Mining (Metal Ores) and Metallurgical Industries for 2027-2030.

"I want to emphasize once again that the work accomplished over these 20 years enabled us to execute our main infrastructure projects. At that time, we imported both natural gas and electricity from abroad, as our own capabilities were severely limited. Today, however, the level of gasification in our country stands at 96 percent, and we export more than 25 billion cubic meters of gas. Domestic demand is many times lower than this figure. We resolved all issues related to electricity and created a very robust potential. Today, our reserve generating capacities are quite substantial. Certain volumes are also exported, but in the coming years, this export will become large-scale-especially considering that there is great concern and a shortage in global markets regarding energy resources, including electricity, fuel, and natural gas-all essential products that ensure energy security. In short, the global picture is right before our eyes. Therefore, the timely steps we took protected us from major problems. Imagine if we had not done this. We could have found ourselves in a very difficult situation today, forced to go door-to-door like some countries, begging and pleading with others to secure our energy security," President Ilham Aliyev said.

"Today, however, the picture is completely different. We receive numerous appeals and naturally assist within our capabilities, and we will continue to do so. Naturally, both our role and prestige are rising, and all our partners see how far Azerbaijan has advanced and how much stronger it has grown in recent years-so much so that today it not only fully satisfies its own demand, but has also become an indispensable energy partner for many countries," he added.