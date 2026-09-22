AzerGold aims to significantly expand value chain in mining industry by 2030

AzerGold CJSC aims to significantly expand the value chain in the mining industry by 2030, Chairman of AzerGold's Board Zakir Ibrahimov said at a meeting chaired by President Ilham Aliyev dedicated to the "State Program on the Development of the Mining (Metal Ores) and Metallurgical Industry for 2027-2030", Report informs.

"AzerGold's activities already cover all major stages of the mining industry's value chain. The company has also started geological exploration, bringing together the stages of extraction, processing, export, and sales into a unified system. New promising areas are being identified and resources discovered through the use of modern hyperspectral and airborne magnetic survey methods in geological exploration. Approximately 70,000 ounces of gold are produced annually at Chovdar using two different processing technologies. Gold- and silver-bearing alloys are produced as a result of processing, with the majority exported and the remainder sold on the domestic market.

"With the aim of significantly expanding the value chain by 2030, the Filizchay, Dashkasan, Ortakand, and Soyudlu deposits will be prepared for development. Full-scale processing of copper, zinc, and lead will be carried out at Filizchay, gold will be processed using the flotation method at Soyudlu, while the Dashkasan project will create an annual production capacity of 2 million tons of high-quality hot briquetted iron for the steelmaking sector. Thus, AzerGold will significantly expand its export potential for precious, non-ferrous, and ferrous metals," he said.