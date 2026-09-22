Three killed in shopping center fire in Russia's Bashkortostan
Other countries
- 22 September, 2026
- 15:22
Three people have been killed and two others injured in a fire at the Solnechny shopping center in Sterlitamak, Bashkortostan, Russia.
Report informs, citing Russian media, that the fire broke out on the second floor of the shopping center.
According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the cause of the fire is currently unknown.
Seventeen people, including one child, were evacuated from the building. Two injured people were hospitalized. There were no children among the injured.
Emergency services are working at the scene. Firefighting operations are ongoing.
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