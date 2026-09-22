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    Azerbaijan exports $637.1 million worth of fruit and vegetables in January-August

    Business
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 16:23
    Azerbaijan exports $637.1 million worth of fruit and vegetables in January-August

    Azerbaijan exported 540,918.5 tons of fruit and vegetables worth $637.11 million in January-August 2026, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.

    This is $76.3 million (13.6%) more in value terms and 1,433 tons (0.2%) more in volume terms compared with the same period last year.

    During the reporting period, revenue from fruit and vegetable exports accounted for 2.9% of Azerbaijan's export revenues.

    In January-August, Azerbaijan also imported 223,127.8 tons of fruit and vegetables worth $205.1 million.

    This is $2.2 million (1.1%) more in value terms and 33,900 tons (13.2%) less in volume terms compared with the same period last year.

    During the reporting period, spending on fruit and vegetable imports accounted for 1.8% of Azerbaijan's import expenditures.

    In the eight months, Azerbaijan conducted trade operations with foreign countries worth $33.24 billion. Exports accounted for $21.82 billion of foreign trade turnover, while imports accounted for $11.42 billion. Over the past year, exports increased by 27.8%, while imports decreased by 24.1%.

    Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee fruits and vegetables
    Azərbaycan meyvə-tərəvəz ixracından gəlirini 14 %-ə yaxın artırıb

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