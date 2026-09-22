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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Over 537,000 tons of cargo handled at Astara Terminal in January-August

    Infrastructure
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 16:40
    Over 537,000 tons of cargo handled at Astara Terminal in January-August

    More than 537,000 tons of cargo were handled at the Astara Terminal in Iran in January-August this year, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY).

    This figure is approximately 30% higher than the same period last year.

    In August alone, the figure increased by 50% year-on-year to 76,000 tons.

    Once the Astara Terminal, whose construction works are nearing completion, becomes fully operational, it will expand regional cargo operations with an annual cargo handling capacity of 3.5-4 million tons.

    Azerbaijan Railways
    ADY: Astara Terminalında yük aşırılması 30 % artıb
    АЖД: Перевалка грузов в терминале Астара выросла на 30%

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