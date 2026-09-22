Over 537,000 tons of cargo handled at Astara Terminal in January-August

More than 537,000 tons of cargo were handled at the Astara Terminal in Iran in January-August this year, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY).

This figure is approximately 30% higher than the same period last year.

In August alone, the figure increased by 50% year-on-year to 76,000 tons.

Once the Astara Terminal, whose construction works are nearing completion, becomes fully operational, it will expand regional cargo operations with an annual cargo handling capacity of 3.5-4 million tons.