Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    President: Demand for Azerbaijan's petroleum products and gas will increase even further

    Energy
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 19:10
    President: Demand for Azerbaijan's petroleum products and gas will increase even further

    Requests and appeals are coming to Azerbaijan from many countries asking us to export the petroleum products we produce to those countries, President Ilham Aliyev said at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), according to Report.

    "We have completed all this work in a timely manner. Today, our potential capacity – I mean solely in terms of petroleum products – stands at 30 million tons. Of this, 7 million tons are processed at the oil refinery in Azerbaijan, while 23 million tons are processed abroad. As you can see, we accomplished this on time," the head of state said.

    He added that Azerbaijan built one refinery from scratch and acquired two refineries.

    "Today, there are not many countries that possess a capacity of 30 million tons of petroleum products – and across three different locations, no less. Therefore, considering that – I repeat, unfortunately-the wars surrounding us are not stopping, we would very much like them to stop, but they do not – the demand for our products and our gas will increase even further," President Ilham Aliyev said.

    Ilham Aliyev 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party
    Prezident: Bizim neft-qaz məhsullarımıza tələbat artacaq
    Президент: Спрос на нашу нефтегазовую продукцию вырастет
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:00

    Six years pass since Sugovushan and Talysh were liberated from Armenian occupation

    Domestic policy
    23:56
    Photo

    EU Council delegation briefed on reconstruction efforts in Aghdam

    Foreign policy
    23:32

    French police detain more than 5,000 amid nationwide student protests

    Other countries
    23:18

    Kubanychbek Omuraliev: OTS has strengthened its international presence

    Region
    23:07

    World Health Organization reports rise in global life expectancy

    Health
    22:42

    Three Houthi ballistic missiles intercepted over southern Saudi Arabia

    Other countries
    22:39

    Bahçeli: Nakhchivan Agreement was a turning point in cooperation across Turkic world

    Region
    22:17

    Canada left off IIHF Council for first time in 32 years

    Team sports
    22:04
    Photo

    Two world records equaled at Swimming World Cup in Baku

    Individual sports
    All News Feed