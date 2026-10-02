Requests and appeals are coming to Azerbaijan from many countries asking us to export the petroleum products we produce to those countries, President Ilham Aliyev said at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), according to Report.

"We have completed all this work in a timely manner. Today, our potential capacity – I mean solely in terms of petroleum products – stands at 30 million tons. Of this, 7 million tons are processed at the oil refinery in Azerbaijan, while 23 million tons are processed abroad. As you can see, we accomplished this on time," the head of state said.

He added that Azerbaijan built one refinery from scratch and acquired two refineries.

"Today, there are not many countries that possess a capacity of 30 million tons of petroleum products – and across three different locations, no less. Therefore, considering that – I repeat, unfortunately-the wars surrounding us are not stopping, we would very much like them to stop, but they do not – the demand for our products and our gas will increase even further," President Ilham Aliyev said.