Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 16:37
    Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss cooperation

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Serbia, Tahir Taghizada, met with Damjan Jović, State Secretary of Serbia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to discuss cooperation between the two countries.

    According to Report's Balkan bureau, the meeting highlighted the traditional friendship between Serbia and Azerbaijan.

    The sides expressed readiness to intensify cooperation in areas of mutual interest, particularly in the economic sector.

    Taghizada and Jović welcomed the launch of the Belgrade–Baku direct flight, noting that the route is expected to contribute to the development of the tourism sector and expand ties among business communities of the two countries.

    Tahir Taghizade Damjan Jović Azerbaijan-Serbia relations
    Tahir Tağızadə Serbiya XİN-in dövlət katibi Damyan Yoviç ilə əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
    Тахир Тагизаде обсудил сотрудничество с госсекретарем МИД Сербии

    Latest News

    20:42
    Video

    Trump says Aliyev credited him with Azerbaijan-Armenia settlement

    Foreign policy
    20:33

    Pakistan security forces kill six militants in Balochistan

    Other countries
    20:29

    Two wanted FETÖ members detained in Ankara

    Region
    20:11

    MP: Mining program to bring Azerbaijan over 1 billion manats a year

    Industry
    19:48

    New US sanctions lead to suspension of Iranian flights to Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    19:45

    Jeyhun Bayramov attends opening of UN General Assembly debate

    Foreign policy
    19:36

    MFA: Azerbaijan does not recognize so-called 'presidential elections' held in Tskhinvali region of Georgia

    Foreign policy
    19:33

    Azerbaijan's mining expansion to create new demand for skilled workers

    Industry
    19:13

    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss expanding regional cooperation

    Region
    All News Feed