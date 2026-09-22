Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss cooperation
Foreign policy
- 22 September, 2026
- 16:37
Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Serbia, Tahir Taghizada, met with Damjan Jović, State Secretary of Serbia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to discuss cooperation between the two countries.
According to Report's Balkan bureau, the meeting highlighted the traditional friendship between Serbia and Azerbaijan.
The sides expressed readiness to intensify cooperation in areas of mutual interest, particularly in the economic sector.
Taghizada and Jović welcomed the launch of the Belgrade–Baku direct flight, noting that the route is expected to contribute to the development of the tourism sector and expand ties among business communities of the two countries.
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