A map of Azerbaijan's mineral resource potential, including the territories liberated from occupation, will be prepared, AzerGold CJSC Chairman Zakir Ibrahimov said.

According to Report, Ibrahimov made the remarks at a meeting chaired by President Ilham Aliyev and dedicated to the State Program for the Development of the Mining (Metal Ores) and Metallurgical Industries for 2027-2030.

He said AzerGold is currently carrying out large-scale work to expand the mineral resource base and launch operations at new mines.

"The process is being implemented in four main stages. At the initial prospecting and assessment stage, studies financed from the state budget are continuing across an area of 15,000 square kilometers, with completion planned for 2027. As a result, a map of the country's mineral resource potential, including the liberated territories, will be prepared," Ibrahimov said.

He added that initial prospecting and assessment work in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic would be carried out by a planned joint venture under an agreement signed with a company from the United Arab Emirates in the presence of President Ilham Aliyev.

At the prospecting and assessment stage, work is underway at 10 prospective gold and copper sites and is also expected to be completed in 2027.

At the preliminary exploration stage, economically viable reserves are being determined at five deposits.

Ibrahimov said preliminary resources totaling around 1.5 million gold-equivalent ounces have already been identified at the Goydag and Bashkand copper-gold deposits in Nakhchivan and the Mazimchay copper deposit in Balakan.

Reserve calculations are continuing at the Nasirvaz deposit in Nakhchivan and the Tutkhun gold deposit in Kalbajar.

At the final stage - detailed exploration and feasibility studies - three deposits are already being prepared for development.

"Around 1.03 million ounces of gold have been identified at Soyudlu, 246,000 ounces of gold at Ortakand, and 4 million gold-equivalent ounces at Filizchay," Ibrahimov said.