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    Azerbaijan joins 9th World Forum on Energy Regulation in Tbilisi

    Energy
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 13:11
    Azerbaijan joins 9th World Forum on Energy Regulation in Tbilisi

    Samir Akhundov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency (AERA), is participating in the 9th World Forum on Energy Regulation (WFER IX), being held in Tbilisi from September 21 to 24.

    According to Report, the event is organized by the Georgian National Energy and Water Supply Regulatory Commission (GNERC) under the auspices of the International Confederation of Energy Regulators (ICER).

    Held under the theme "When Balance is Achieved," the event has brought together heads and representatives of energy regulatory bodies, leading energy companies, regional associations, and academics from around the world.

    The main objective of the forum is to exchange knowledge and experience, address emerging challenges in energy regulation, explore innovative approaches, and define future development directions in this field.

    During the sessions being held as part of the event, extensive discussions are taking place on key topical issues, including innovation and energy transition, tools for effective regulation, regulation of the fuel value chain, regional energy market integration, regulatory frameworks for infrastructure investment and system flexibility, consumer protection, and decarbonizing non-electrifiable energy demand.

    Samir Akhundov Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency Tbilisi
    Azərbaycan Gürcüstanda IX Dünya Enerji Tənzimləmə Forumunda təmsil olunur
    Азербайджан представлен на IX Всемирном форуме по энергорегулированию в Грузии
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