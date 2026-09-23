Majestic Ganjasar Monastery preserving traces of history – VIDEO

The Ganjasar Monastery, located in the village of Vangli in Aghdara, Azerbaijan, is one of the most remarkable examples of medieval Albanian architecture. The monastery sits in a high mountainous area and for centuries has played an important role in the religious and cultural life of the region.

With its stone inscriptions, magnificent architecture, and historical appearance, Ganjasar remains today a significant monument that embodies the ancient history of Karabakh.

Despite the passage of centuries, this majestic structure has preserved its grandeur.

Report's correspondents visited Ganjasar Monastery and captured the monument's magnificence on film: