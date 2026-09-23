Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan to hold joint tourism events in third countries

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan Rashad Mammadov and Chairman of the Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Akkulov have agreed during a meeting to hold joint events in third countries to promote tourism potential and increase mutual tourist flow, Report informs, citing the Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan.

The parties discussed increasing mutual tourist traffic, broader promotion of the tourism potential of both countries, and stepping up direct contacts between representatives of the tourism industry. In this regard, they agreed to establish a direct dialogue and develop cooperation between the trade unions of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan in the field of tourism.

"During the meeting, the positive results of joint projects implemented in the field of tourism were also noted. In particular, it was emphasized that in October 2025, the Tourism Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan organized joint roadshows for tourism industry representatives in a number of European cities within the Highlights of the Silk Road project. In order to continue cooperation in this area, the parties agreed to hold regular joint roadshows in four European countries in October this year," reads the statement.

In addition, the parties agreed to organize mutual info tours for tour operators, media representatives, and bloggers from Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, as well as to hold B2B meetings between representatives of the private sectors of the two countries.

Mammadov noted that special attention is paid in Azerbaijan to the development of ski and health tourism. He informed about plans to develop the Kalbajar district as one of the promising destinations for ski tourism, as well as about the activities of sanatoriums and hotels in Naftalan specializing in health tourism.

At the end of the meeting, the Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan and Ambassador Rashad Mammadov were invited to the Tashkent International Tourism Fair, which will be held on November 25-27, as well as to the opening ceremony of the 2027 - International Year of Sustainable and Resilient Tourism, which will take place within the fair in cooperation with the UN World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism).