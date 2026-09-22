Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Chairman: AzerGold to advance in 4 strategic directions under state program

    Industry
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 15:46
    Chairman: AzerGold to advance in 4 strategic directions under state program

    AzerGold CJSC will move forward in four main strategic directions in line with the state program, Zakir Ibrahimov, Chairman of the Board of AzerGold, stated at a meeting chaired by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dedicated to the "State Program on the Development of Mining (Metal Ores) and Metallurgical Industry in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027–2030," Report informs.

    "The first direction is gold production and processing. At the Soyudlu and Ortakand deposits, approximately 1.28 million ounces of additional gold reserves will be brought into production, significantly increasing the country's gold exports. The second direction is ferrous metallurgy. Within the Dashkasan project, production capacity for 2 million tons of hot‑briquetted iron will be created, with about 1.7 million tons forming export potential.

    'The third direction is non‑ferrous metals. Preparing copper, zinc, and lead resources at the Filizchay deposit for production will expand Azerbaijan's export portfolio and establish a new industrial line. The fourth direction is the development of auxiliary sectors of the mining industry. These projects will contribute to strengthening new production chains, service areas, and overall industrial potential," Ibrahimov noted.

    AzerGold CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov
    Zakir İbrahimov: "AzerGold" Dövlət Proqramına uyğun olaraq 4 əsas strateji istiqamətdə irəliləyəcək"
    Закир Ибрагимов: AzerGold будет продвигаться по 4 основным стратегическим направлениям

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