Charles Leclerc: 'Azerbaijan Grand Prix is one of the races I enjoy'
Formula 1
- 23 September, 2026
- 14:04
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix in the Formula 1 World Championship is one of the races Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc enjoys.
The driver made the remarks at a press conference in Baku, Report informs.
He shared his impressions of the event to be held this weekend:
"The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is one of the races I enjoy. Qualifying has gone well for me here. But the main races have been more difficult. I hope we can fix that this time."
Leclerc said they have struggled in qualifying sessions this season:
"My teammate and I want to win. There is competition between us. But at the same time, we also intend to win as a team. This is one of our priorities."
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on September 24-26.
Şarl Lekler: "Azərbaycan Qran-prisi zövq aldığım yarışlardan biridir"
Шарль Леклер назвал Гран-при Азербайджана одной из любимых гонок
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