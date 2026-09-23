Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Charles Leclerc: 'Azerbaijan Grand Prix is one of the races I enjoy'

    Formula 1
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 14:04
    Charles Leclerc: 'Azerbaijan Grand Prix is one of the races I enjoy'

    The Azerbaijan Grand Prix in the Formula 1 World Championship is one of the races Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc enjoys.

    The driver made the remarks at a press conference in Baku, Report informs.

    He shared his impressions of the event to be held this weekend:

    "The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is one of the races I enjoy. Qualifying has gone well for me here. But the main races have been more difficult. I hope we can fix that this time."

    Leclerc said they have struggled in qualifying sessions this season:

    "My teammate and I want to win. There is competition between us. But at the same time, we also intend to win as a team. This is one of our priorities."

    The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on September 24-26.

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