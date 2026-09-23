Charles Leclerc: 'Azerbaijan Grand Prix is one of the races I enjoy'

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix in the Formula 1 World Championship is one of the races Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc enjoys.

The driver made the remarks at a press conference in Baku, Report informs.

He shared his impressions of the event to be held this weekend:

"The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is one of the races I enjoy. Qualifying has gone well for me here. But the main races have been more difficult. I hope we can fix that this time."

Leclerc said they have struggled in qualifying sessions this season:

"My teammate and I want to win. There is competition between us. But at the same time, we also intend to win as a team. This is one of our priorities."

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on September 24-26.