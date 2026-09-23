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    Azerbaijani agency, IEC mull expanding cooperation in electrotechnical standardization

    Business
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 13:42
    Azerbaijani agency, IEC mull expanding cooperation in electrotechnical standardization

    A meeting has been held at the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of Azerbaijan with a delegation led by Secretary General and CEO of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Philippe Metzger, Report informs, citing the agency.

    According to the agency, during the meeting, Chairman of the Agency Elnur Baghirov briefed the delegation on measures being implemented and goals ahead for the development of the national standardization system. He emphasized the importance of expanding electrotechnical standardization activities within the framework of Azerbaijan's associate membership in the IEC and accelerating integration into international standards for electrical, electronic, and related technologies.

    Philippe Metzger, in turn, shared his views on strengthening cooperation and establishing new partnerships with Azerbaijan in electrotechnics, energy, digital technologies, artificial intelligence, and other innovative fields.

    The meeting continued with discussions on the development of quality infrastructure, implementation of IEC standards, studying international best practices, opportunities for participation in relevant technical committees on standardization, as well as increasing Azerbaijan's role in international standardization activities.

    The IEC is a leading global organization in the field of electrotechnology, bringing together more than 30,000 international experts through an extensive network covering nearly 170 countries and managing conformity assessment systems for electrical and electronic products, including services. In 2025, the National Electrotechnical Committee was established under the Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization, which operates under the State Agency. As of January 1 this year, Azerbaijan's associate membership in the IEC has also been confirmed.

    Azerbaijani agency, IEC mull expanding cooperation in electrotechnical standardization
    Azerbaijani agency, IEC mull expanding cooperation in electrotechnical standardization

    Elnur Baghirov Azerbaijan's State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President
    Photo
    Azərbaycan Beynəlxalq Elektrotexniki Komissiya ilə əməkdaşlığı genişləndirir
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