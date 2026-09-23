Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Swedish Ambassador: Positive dynamics in Azerbaijan–EU relations

    Foreign policy
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 13:40
    Swedish Ambassador: Positive dynamics in Azerbaijan–EU relations

    Sweden's newly appointed ambassador, Louise Morsing, conveyed her congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the progress achieved in the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

    According to Report, after presenting her credentials to the head of state, the diplomat noted that she welcomes the steps taken toward building trust between the two countries.

    Louise Morsing also touched upon the positive dynamics in relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU), emphasizing in this context that negotiations on the bilateral agreement have resumed.

    The ambassador highly appreciated the humanitarian assistance provided by Azerbaijan to Ukraine.

    Ilham Aliyev Louise Morsing Azerbaijan-EU relations Azerbaijan-Sweden relations
    İsveçin səfiri: Azərbaycanla Avropa İttifaqı münasibətlərində müsbət dinamika var
    Посол Швеции отметила позитивную динамику в отношениях Азербайджана и ЕС
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