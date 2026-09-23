Swedish Ambassador: Positive dynamics in Azerbaijan–EU relations
Foreign policy
- 23 September, 2026
- 13:40
Sweden's newly appointed ambassador, Louise Morsing, conveyed her congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the progress achieved in the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
According to Report, after presenting her credentials to the head of state, the diplomat noted that she welcomes the steps taken toward building trust between the two countries.
Louise Morsing also touched upon the positive dynamics in relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU), emphasizing in this context that negotiations on the bilateral agreement have resumed.
The ambassador highly appreciated the humanitarian assistance provided by Azerbaijan to Ukraine.
İsveçin səfiri: Azərbaycanla Avropa İttifaqı münasibətlərində müsbət dinamika var
Посол Швеции отметила позитивную динамику в отношениях Азербайджана и ЕС
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