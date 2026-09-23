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    Death toll from capsized ship in Indonesia rises to 20

    Other countries
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 13:46
    Death toll from capsized ship in Indonesia rises to 20

    The death toll from a passenger ship that capsized and sank in Indonesia's Java Sea rose to 20 on Wednesday, with 115 people still missing and 108 survivors, according to the National Search and Rescue Agency, Report informs via Xinhua.

    The Virgo Transport 8 departed Surabaya in East Java on September 12 for Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan. It encountered bad weather during the voyage and lost contact at around 2 a.m. local time on September 13.

    Rescuers have since found bodies inside the ship and along the coast of Central Kalimantan province.

    Divers are focusing their search on the ship's cabins, but poor underwater visibility and strong currents have hampered the operation, the agency said.

    Indonesia, an archipelagic country with around 17,000 islands, relies heavily on ferries and other forms of sea transportation to connect its islands and facilitate travel. Maritime accidents occur from time to time due to factors including weather conditions, sea conditions and vessel safety.

    Maritime accident Boat capsize Indonesia
    İndoneziya sahillərində qəzada ölənlərin sayı 20-yə çatıb
    Число погибших при крушении парома у берегов Индонезии достигло 20
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